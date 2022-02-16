Local

Federal judge approves agreement for anti-Biden flag to stay up in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A federal judge on Wednesday approved an agreement between the city of Kokomo and Brandon Adams that allows Adams to continue displaying his anti-Joe Biden flag outside his home.

Adams sued in federal court after Kokomo city officials tried to force him to remove it last year.

The agreement says the flag can remain on display as long as Adams has “no showing of an intent to incite disobedience or disruption.”

Adams and the city announced the agreement in December.