Federal judge dismisses parts of lawsuit over pro-life student group in Noblesville

The exterior of Noblesville High School. (WISH Photo from Video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge in Indianapolis has thrown out parts of a lawsuit against Noblesville Schools over the denial of an anti-abortion student group.

Judge Sarah Evans Barker issued her ruling late Friday afternoon, dismissing large sections of the suit filed on behalf of the founders of the Noblesville Students for Life club.

The lawsuit claims leaders at Noblesville High School originally approved the student organization in August of 2021, then revoked that permission less than one month later.

The plaintiffs argue the school rejected the club because of a flyer with a photo that included a “Defund Planned Parenthood” sign and claims that the club was not “student-driven.”

The judge’s ruling did allow parts of the suit, including claims of violations of the First and Fourteenth Amendments and the Equal Access Act, to continue for now.

In her ruling, Judge Barker cast doubt on whether the lawsuit would survive additional legal scrutiny.