Federal judge rules IMPD, officers not liable for death at end of police chase in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge in Indianapolis dismissed nearly all of a lawsuit filed by the widow of a man who died at the end of a police chase in 2020.

Judge James Patrick Hanlon ruled Wednesday the IMPD officers could not be held liable in the death of 66-year-old Edward Flynn.

Flynn died in December 2020 when a suspect involved in a high-speed chase crashed into his vehicle.

It began with officers investigating a report of a stolen truck.

Police say the suspect, James Shirley, refused to open the door for officers and instead sped away, hitting at least one police cruiser.

The chase reached more than 80 miles an hour before Shirley’s truck slammed into Flynn’s car as it was stopped at a red light.

In his ruling, Judge Hanlon wrote the officers were legally protected because they did not act with an intent to harm.

“Throughout the chase, which lasted about five and a half minutes, Mr. Shirley was fleeing dangerously by, for example, speeding as fast as 90 miles per hour, running stop lights, and driving on the shoulder of the road or on the sidewalk,” Judge Hanlon wrote. “The entire chase therefore involved ‘split-second judgments—in circumstances that [were] tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving.’ “

Hanlon also wrote “Under the Due Process Clause, it doesn’t matter whether it would have been wiser to stand down rather than to pursue Mr. Shirley. Instead, quick decisions made by police officers under uncertain, stressful, and rapidly evolving circumstances receive a substantial degree of deference.”

James Shirley is serving a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in the case. His earliest release date is in 2038.