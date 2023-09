Federal lab contractor in Indianapolis settles racial discrimination case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal lab contractor in Indianapolis has settled its racial discrimination case.

A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found that a LabCorp service provider racially discriminated against 218 Black and Asian applicants.

Burlington, North Carolina-based LabCorp will pay $525,000 in wages to the applicants, the Department of Labor said in a news release.

LabCorp provides lab services across the country, including the National Institutes of Health.

Executive Order 11246 prohibits federal contractors from discriminating in employment based on race, sex, color, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin.