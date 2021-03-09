Federal, local authorities executing search warrant in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Federal and local authorities are conducting a search warrant just south of Mooresville.

The FBI, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police and the Bloomington Police Department have confirmed the activity.

The scene is the Little Buck Processing facility in the 10800 block of Interurban Lane. That’s west of State Road 67.

The FBI confirmed it is assisting local law enforcement in the matter.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police have directed all inquiries to the Bloomington Police Department.

No law enforcement agency would state what they are searching for.

The Bloomington Police Department has released this statement:

On March 9th, 2021, investigators from the Bloomington Police Department, assisted by members of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the Indiana State Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant at Little Buck Processing near Mooresville, Indiana. The search warrant was granted based upon information learned in an ongoing investigation by the Bloomington Police Department. The investigation is still active and no further information will be released at this time.

News 8 has a crew on the scene. This story will be updated when more information is made available.