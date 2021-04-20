Local

FedEx increasing security; limited operations to begin by end of week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — FedEx has suspended operations at the Indianapolis Operations Ground Center after a gunman opened fire and killed eight people Thursday night. The company says they are working to increase security and continue to pay employees.

FedEx officials say very limited operations are expected to resume later this week as authorities conclude their on-site investigation.

The company says they are taking numerous steps to ensure that employees feel safe and prepared to return to work but would not disclose security procedures.

They said all employees are being paid their regular rate based on their previous average hours worked. This FedEx facility is the company’s second-busiest hub with nearly 4,000 workers.

Another big question is the current cell phone policy. After the shooting, many families were waiting to hear from loved ones. They were upset that most employees are not allowed to carry mobile devices inside the building, which made contacting them difficult.

In a statement to News 8, FedEx said “our cell phone policy is based on workplace safety considerations and we believe it continues to be in the best interests of our teammembers while they are on duty.”

The shooter, Brandon Scott Hole, was a former employee of this facility. FedEx wouldn’t say how he was able to get inside the front doors of the building.

For now, as many families grieve, some questions still remain unanswered.