Local

FedEx shooting victims remembered at Sikh service

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 8 FedEx workers who were shot to death by a former co-worker on April 15th, 2021 were honored Sunday at an Indianapolis Gurdwara.

The names of the victims: Matthew R. Alexander, Samaria Blackwell, Amarjeet Johal, Jasvinder Kaur, Jaswinder Singh, Amarjit Sekhon, Karli Smith, and John Weisert were read during the service.

4 of the victims were of the Sikh faith, which has its roots in India. Congregation leaders at the Sikh Satsang of Indianapolis say they wanted to pay respects to all the victims.

“We are celebrating a solemn occasion, but this is a moment of positive news, that these people in a faithful way, ask for the well being of an entire nation, and entire world,” K.P. Singh, President of the Sikh Satsang of Indianapolis, said.

There are between 8,000 and 10,000 observant Sikhs that live in Indianapolis. Service to others is a big part of Sikhism.

“It is your service that is emancipating, not just the act of worshipping. Service means serving with the talent, gifts, energy, time, and space that have been allotted to you,” Singh said.

In the spirit of giving back, the Immigrant Welcome Center, a local non-profit established a resiliency center to provide resources to those still suffering from the shooting.

“If they need connections with mental health service providers, if they need connections with primary service care providers, or if they need assistance with any other social support services,” Gurinder Hohl, CEO of IWC, said.

IWC partnered with Eskenazi Health to secure a grant through the Victims of Crime Act that will help pay for these resources.