Feds agree to spend $70M on improving interchange for I-69, I-465

A view of the interchange for I-69, I-465 and Binford Boulevard in Indianapolis on June 29, 2021. (Photo Provided/Indiana Department of Transportation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Department of Transportation will provide $70 million to make the interchange of interstates 465 and 69 safer, quicker and more efficient, said a news release Tuesday from Sen. Todd Young’s office.

Indiana Department of Transportation’s Clear Path 465 project will address about 4.5 miles of I-465 from the White River east of the interchange to Fall Creek, and about a mile of I-69 from I-465 to 82nd Street. The project has been under consideration for the northeast side of Indianapolis since at least 2017, when informal open houses presented options for the road reconstruction.

Final details for the project are awaiting a final environmental impact report, but construction could begin as soon as the spring of 2022, said Mallory Duncan, a spokeswoman for INDOT.

The state also will contribute money to the project, but that amount has yet to be set.

Plans call for these changes around the interstate interchange:

I-465 re-alignment with additional auxiliary and ramp lanes as needed.

Improvements to three eastbound I-465 exits.

New ramp lanes from northbound I-465 to northbound I-69.

Additional lanes on Binford Boulevard.

Ramps to I-465/Binford Boulevard.

Eliminating “the weave,” lane-crossing southbound I-69 traffic from 82nd Street to Binford Boulevard .

New ramp lanes on southbound I-69.

Southbound Binford Boulevard collector-distributor relocation.