Local

Feds: Felon from Indianapolis charged with illegally having gun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man with a lengthy criminal record faces more prison time after his arrest in June for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On June 20, police arrested 41-year-old James Hoskins at a home on South Belmont Street after his wife accused him of threatening and physically assaulting her during an argument.

Hoskins is not allowed to have a gun because of his prior felony convictions. He was convicted of forgery and theft in 2012, escape and burglary in 2016, and synthetic identity deception in 2018. All of these convictions were in Marion County.

Hoskins appeared in federal court on Monday and was indicted by a grand jury.

If convicted, Hoskins could spend up to 10 years in federal prison.