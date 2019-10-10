Feds seize 391 guns, shut down Indianapolis shop run by convicted felon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) ⁠— Authorities seized 391 firearms and shut down a west side business following an 8-month, multi-agency investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

The firearms bust Tuesday at G2 Sport Products, located at 8255 Indy Court, is believed to be the largest operation of its kind in Indianapolis history, prosecutors said.

The inventory is valued at $224,000.

Owners agreed to the seizure and an “enhanced surrender” of their federal firearms license, waiving their eligibility to reapply or engage in further business dealing guns.

Evidence gathered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) revealed “G2 Sports” knowingly transferred handguns across state lines, made false entries in records, failed to report multiple sales of handguns and knowingly transferred firearms to a prohibited person, according to prosecutors.

The business is also accused of employing Scott Genung, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.

During the investigation, undercover agents reported purchasing multiple firearms at G2 Sports, where Genung “personally processed the sales” while carrying a gun.

Genung indicated he was “responsible for much of the store operations at G2 Sports,” according to a DOJ release.

“If you’re a [licensed] firearms dealer, you are legally allowed to put firearms on the street of your community and in the hands of individuals,” said Josh Minkler, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “That’s as big a responsibility as you can have. So if you don’t strictly comply with the federal laws, then you should expect us to come after you and shut you down.”

The record firearms seizure could have an immediate impact on efforts to reduce local crime, he added.

“In our community, gun violence is rampant,” Minkler told News 8. “There are non-fatal shootings. There are gun homicides. We have to do something about it. Certainly, one of the first steps to shooting somebody is possessing a gun.”

Next steps for investigators include tracking down hundreds of guns improperly distributed by G2 Sports and determining if they had been used to commit crimes.

Efforts to crack down on Indiana’s “underground gun economy” could result in additional firearms seizures from other dealers, authorities confirmed.

Agencies including the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), Fishers Police Department, Zionsville Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office assisted the ATF with the G2 Sports investigation.

“Working closely with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners, we continue to hold accountable not only those who commit violent gun crimes, but those who illegally provide the guns used in crimes,” said IMPD Chief Bryan Roach. “Removing crime guns from our neighborhoods is critical to our efforts to make Indianapolis a safer place.”

Attorneys for Genung could not be reached for comment.