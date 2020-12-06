Fellow DJs remember Ron ‘DJ Indiana Jones’ Miner as leader who helped others

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The entertainment community is mourning the loss of one of the biggest names in Indianapolis nightlife, Ron Miner, known to the hip-hop world as “DJ Indiana Jones.”

Friends said he passed away from a heart attack on Friday night.

He was working at Radio Now Indianapolis 100.9. The company said he was a household name in the Indianapolis DJ community.

He was known as DJ Indiana Jones, who played an arsenal of mixes, but close friends and family knew him as Ron.

Julio Rolon, also known as DJ Rican, said Jones’ energy behind the booth was infectious.

“He’ll play some song that not everyone is really gravitating toward it, but it’s that one person that he knows is going to start that movement like a popcorn bag. So one kernel pops, then another, then another, then you got the whole bag. The whole room is moving to the vibe and direction that he started with that one person,” said Rolon.

Deon Levington, regional vice president for Radio One, released this statement:

The sudden passing of Ron Miner, known as DJ Indiana Jones, has deeply shocked and saddened us. Indiana Jones has been a household name in the Indianapolis DJ community for over three decades and most recently was co-hosting nights on Radio Now 100.9. Jones was one of the original air personalities and DJ’s for Radio Now and has mixed on Hot 96.3 for over 20 years. He was taken away from us too soon and will be missed by all of us at Radio One Indianapolis and the entire Urban One family. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Ron’s family and friends.

An outpour of support flooded social media platforms locally and nationally.

Jones’ alma mater, Ben Davis High School, tweeted condolences. Even entertainer Questlove showed support.

Around this time every year, Miner gave back through “The 12 DJs of Christmas,” an annual party to raise money for Gleaners Food Bank.

“Not only was it great towards the cause of getting all the canned goods and would raise thousands of canned goods, but also to reconnect,” added Rolon. “He was very prominent in using that mic not just the music he was playing, but he made sure that people knew who was playing that music to set the vibe. So that was the key things I’ve always held dear that I’ve learned from him.”

Local ‘DJ Lookout’ and partner ‘DJ Maveric’ with THOZTWO said:

“Ron has always been the sturdy legs for this industry to stand on. Even with the people who got us started years ago, he’s had a huge impact on them as well. From many nights of djing, to being invited to his house for food, he’s always been a great person with a large heart! In a heartbeat if you needed to know something he wouldn’t hesitate to try to help. He was big on helping others. Through his fundraisers, canned food drives, etc. he was all about caring for others. He was a definite leader that would never bite his tongue. We will all definitely miss him. We are glad to have known him. His work, love and his impact on others will be felt and will shine forever.”

Jones had a huge reach across central Indiana. He founded Crush Entertainment, worked with Indianapolis Chreece Hip-Hop Festival and served as a DJ instructor at Bach To Rock in Carmel. Jones also operated the Casba Bar in Broad Ripple.