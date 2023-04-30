FEMA opens more tornado recovery centers in Indiana

A tornado on March 31, 2023, destroyed a home near West County Road 900 South and South U.S. 231, which about 8 miles west of Brookston, Indiana. (Provided Photo/National Weather Service)

(WISH) — Federal and Indiana authorities on Sunday said they’ll be opening centers in Clinton, Howard and White counties for Hoosiers recovering from tornadoes and storms that hit March 31 and April 1.

The announcement comes days after the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the state and the U.S. Small Business Administration opened recovery centers in Martinsville and Whiteland.

The deadline to apply for federal assistance is June 14.

These new centers will open Monday. Hours will be 8 a.m-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and May 11-12; and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and May 13:

Clinton County Emergency Management building at the county fairgrounds, 220 N. Main St., Frankfort.

Howard County County Administrative Center, 220 N. Main St., Kokomo.

White County Instructional Center, 1017 O’Connor Blvd., Monticello.

These existing centers are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Eastern weekdays, and from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays until further notice:

Morgan County Fairgrounds, 1749 Hospital Drive, Martinsville.

Clark-Pleasant Schools bus garage, 999 N. Front St., Whiteland.

Sullivan City Hall, 110 N. Main St., Sullivan.

Also, a recovery center is open in Merrillville at the American Red Cross Office, 791 E. 83rd Ave., from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Central on weekdays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Central on Saturdays until further notice.

People and businesses in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan and White counties counties can visit any open center for help. To find a nearby center, go online.

To apply for FEMA assistance without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go to DisasterAssistance.gov, or use the FEMA app. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, a captioned telephone service or other services, give FEMA your number for that service.

Related coverage