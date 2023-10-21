Female critically injured after being hit by train near Indianapolis airport

The front of an ambulance. Firefighters say a female was critically injured in the morning of Oct. 21, 2023, after she was hit by a train near the Indianapolis airport and thrown several yards into a ditch near the tracks. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A female is in critical condition after firefighters say she was hit by a train near the Indianapolis airport on Saturday morning.

The name or age of the female hasn’t been shared yet.

Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Wayne Township firefighters were called to the 1500 block of Research Way on a report of an injured person possibly trapped under a train. That area is off West Washington Street near the Indianapolis International Airport.

Captain Eric Banister, a public information officer with the Wayne Township Fire Department, told News 8 that the female was lying on the tracks when a train approached.

The conductor noticed the female and honked his horn, but the female wouldn’t move. She was then hit by the oncoming train and flung about 40 feet into a ravine beside the tracks.

Banister says firefighters had to conduct an extended rope rescue in order to climb onto the tracks, go down into the ravine, and pull the female to safety.

She was taken to a hospital for her injuries. She was last said to be in critical condition.

Investigators are gathering information on what exactly caused the accident.