Female dies in head-on collision with pickup on Keystone Avenue

Blurred red and blue police lights atop an IMPD patrol car. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A female was killed in a head-on collision with a pickup truck on the near north side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning, police say.

The female’s name and age have not been released yet.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 2600 block of North Keystone Avenue around 3:24 a.m. on a report of a personal injury accident. That block is near the Martindale-Brightwood area.

When they arrived, officers learned that a sedan, driven by the woman, was driving south on Keystone when it struck a pickup truck occupied by two males head-on.

The female was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital in stable condition, while the passenger was treated at the scene by medics, and then released.

Investigators are still gathering information on what exactly led up to the crash.