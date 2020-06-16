Local

Female passenger killed, driver injured in Sunday motorcycle crash in Carmel

by: Staff Reports
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A 31-year-old woman died Sunday night in a motorcycle crash in Carmel.

Carmel police and fire departments around 10:14 p.m. responded to the area of Hazel Dell Parkway and East 106th Street for an accident involving a motorcycle.

The motorcycle passenger, Grisel Barajas Espinoza, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle, 30-year-old George H. Ruiz Gil, was taken to St. Vincent Hospital with serious injuries, Carmel police said.

On Monday, the crash remained under investigation.

