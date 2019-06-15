Local News

Female pedestrian dies after being struck on southeast side

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 10:41 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 03:13 PM EDT

Female pedestrian dies after being struck on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A female pedestrian died Friday night after being hit by a vehicle on the city's southeast side. 

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the scene of a possible pedestrian struck around 10:12 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Southeastern Avenue and Ferguson Road. 

Officer Michael Hewitt with IMPD confirmed that the incident was a fatality and that the vehicle involved remained at the scene. 

No additional information about the identity of the victim or the circumstances of the accident were immediately available. 

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Crime News

Trending Stories

National Headlines