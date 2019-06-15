Female pedestrian dies after being struck on southeast side Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved (File Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A female pedestrian died Friday night after being hit by a vehicle on the city's southeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the scene of a possible pedestrian struck around 10:12 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Southeastern Avenue and Ferguson Road.

Officer Michael Hewitt with IMPD confirmed that the incident was a fatality and that the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

No additional information about the identity of the victim or the circumstances of the accident were immediately available.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.