Festival of Ice still on in Carmel despite projected warm temperatures, rain

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Festival of Ice is taking place Friday night and Sunday in Carmel despite warm temperatures and rain projected for the weekend forecast.

The ice carving is still planned Friday night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Main Street.

There are no festival activities scheduled for Saturday.

On Sunday, the ice carving competition begins at 9 a.m. and goes until noon. From noon to 3 p.m. the Carmel Fire Department participates in the annual chili cook-off. At 1 p.m. there is a quick carve off between the seven different professional ice sculptors from across the area. The winner is announced at 4 p.m. and will receive a trophy.

The festival is free and city officials are encouraging people to wear rain gear and bring an umbrella.