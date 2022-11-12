Local

Festival of Trees returns to Indiana Historical Society

by: Lakyn McGee
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Celebrate the Christmas season at the Indiana Historical Society for the annual Festival of Trees.

Visitors will see 75 decorated trees from families, companies and organizations across Indiana.

“Our Festival of Trees is a must-attend annual event, and we are so excited to bring it back to the Indiana Historical Society,” said IHS President and CEO Jody Blankenship.

Guests will have the chance to vote for their favorite tree.

On top of the sight-seeing, you can dress up as Ralphie from the film A Christmas Story.

“The full costume is back. The last time we did that was in 2019,” explained Blankenship.

Extended hours will be on Twilight Tuesdays. Those dates are Nov. 29, Dec. 6, 13, and 20.

Festival of Trees runs through January 7.

