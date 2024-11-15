Festive wonderland at the Indiana Historical Society’s Festival of Trees

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 11th annual Festival of Trees at the Indiana Historical Society features 85 elaborately decorated trees showcasing the creativity and community spirit of Hoosiers.

“Some are just beautiful, and some tell a story about the organization or part of their past. So, it’s a beautiful way to bring the Indiana piece of the holidays alive,” said Vice President of Marketing and Sales for The Indiana Historical Society, Amy Lamb.

The halls at the Indiana Historical Society have come alive with the glow of trees, and special performances add to the festive ambiance—all for a good cause.

Lamb said the Festival of Trees is a great opportunity for everyone involved, “We get comments from many of our tree sponsors that being out here has raised their profile. It’s great exposure for them. IHS has raised over a million dollars through the Festival of Trees program.”

By popular demand, the festival’s Twilight Nights have been expanded to Tuesdays and Thursdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The winter wonderland of fully decorated trees highlights individuals, families, and organizations around Indiana.

“We have a lot of non-profits who come in, everybody from The Special Olympics, Compassionate Roots, and Angels in White – they make gowns for infants who have passed away using wedding gown material,” Lamb said.

You can sway to the sounds of classic holiday tunes in the Cole Porter Room and relive the magic of the iconic film “A Christmas Story”, written by a Hoosier and set in Indiana.

Adding to the excitement, you can vote for your favorite tree in a friendly competition. The winning organization will be honored with a unique trophy crafted by ArtMix. You can bid online or in-person to take home a unique Tabletop Designer tree.

“The collections we bring in and maintain, the programs we offer to the community, all of these things are possible because of events like the Festival of Trees,” said Lamb.

As the 11th annual Festival of Trees unfolds, the Indiana Historical Society invites you to immerse yourself in the season’s magic. Prepare to be enchanted by the twinkling lights and captivating performances, and enjoy an unforgettable tradition for the whole family.

Lamb said, “We hope you come out! We have free parking for those who visit us, so it’s effortless even though it’s downtown. Just come on down and give us a try!”