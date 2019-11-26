Fever name Marianne Stanley new head coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Fever have named their new head coach.

The team named Marianne Stanley as their head coach Tuesday morning during a press conference.

Stanley, who is a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, becomes the organization’s seventh head coach.

In addition to the coaching announcement, former Fever player and current VP of basketball operations, Tamika Catchings, was named general manager.

“The future of the Fever is bright with the addition of Coach Stanley to our organization,” said Dr. Allison Barber, Fever president and COO. “Our players and our fans know that we are committed to growing a competitive franchise that will make significant contributions to our community and to the future of women and girls in sports. I am optimistic about the work of Tamika, Coach Stanley and our team.”