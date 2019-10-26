Fewer than 1 in 3 Hoosiers get flu shots; 2 dead so far this season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A second person has died in Indiana due to the flu.

According to the state health department, it’s the most deaths this early in the season since at least 2011.

Experts said it’s past time to get your flu shot. If you aren’t motivated to do it for yourself, do it for someone else.

“The flu is upon us. It got here quickly,” said Chris Lowe, director of pharmacy for IU Health.

The flu has claimed two lives already in Indiana. Both were at least 65 years old. One person lived in Marion County. The state health department would not say which county had the most recent flu death.

“It’s really a shame because it’s such a preventable illness,” Lowe said.

He said the vaccine is the best way to keep from getting the flu or minimize its effects.

“Get immunized early in the season.”

According to the latest date from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hoosiers are some of the worst in the country to take that advice. Fewer than 1 in 3 adults got a shot two years ago. Only three states were worse.

Lowe said don’t get one just to protect yourself. It’s really about being selfless for others around you.

“You may be young and healthy and feel like you’re invincible and the flu is not going to hurt you, but you may have parents and grandparents that are much more susceptible.”

And kids, too.

So far, of the 41 flu-like cases reported to state health officials in Indiana, 37% have been in children younger than 5 and 76% have been in people younger than 25.

Lowe warned that the high-dose flu shot for people older than 65 is in short supply, so make sure to call before going.

And if you’re feeling the effects of flu, make a different type of phone call. Call in sick and stay home.

“Being a hero is sometimes the worst thing you can do,” Lowe said. “You go to work and, if you have the flu, you may transmit it to all those around you.”

So it may not be November yet, but for those who haven’t gotten a flu shot, it’s already a few weeks late.

Lowe advised to “get your flu vaccine before you get your Halloween candy and everything else works out.”

While it’s been years since Indiana has seen two deaths this early, experts said it’s still way too early to know how the rest of the season will go.

The CDC released its weekly nationwide update Friday. Indiana and surrounding states all had minimal flu cases reported.