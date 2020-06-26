FFA Convention & Expo slated for Indianapolis in October will now be virtual

FILE PHOTO: The national FFA leaders for the 2019-20 year gavel the convention to order. (photo courtesy: FFA)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 93rd National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Convention & Expo that was scheduled to take place in Indianapolis in October will now be a virtual event.

According to FFA’s official website, the decision to make the event virtual is due “to the many challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The convention that features keynote speakers, concerts, and workshops was slated to take place in Indy October 28-31. Thousands of participants were expected to flock to the Circle City for the convention this fall.

In a message to FFA members, advisors and supporters in May, FFA CEO Mark Poeschl said if a national convention format was switched to virtual, “we will embrace the challenge with optimism.”

Details regarding the virtual event are expected to be released on August 12.