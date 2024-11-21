FHCCI, Indy resident file class action against Tricon Residential

Logo for the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana. (Provided Photo/Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana (FHCCI) and Indianapolis resident Marckus Williams have filed a class action complaint against Tricon Residential, highlighting rental screening policies that “discriminate on the basis of race and sex.”

The lawsuit alleges that Tricon maintains policies that automatically deny housing to applicants with certain criminal or eviction histories. Plaintiffs claim that these blanket bans disproportionately exclude Black individuals, and the eviction ban also disproportionately excludes women. The complaint asserts that Tricon defies guidance by federal agencies which instructs companies to individually review applications in order to mitigate the risk of racial disparities in access to housing.

According to FHCCI, Marckus Williams’s story exemplifies the profound impact of these policies. Despite his significant rehabilitative efforts and contributions to revitalizing his community, Williams’ housing application with Tricon was rejected based on outdated criminal records, including records that had been expunged.

“This lawsuit is not merely about housing; it’s about restoring dignity and rectifying the systemic discrimination that plagues our communities,” Williams said.

With Tricon managing nearly 40,000 properties, the potential reach of their discriminatory practices is vast. “Tricon’s policies aren’t just unlawful; they are morally indefensible,” said Amy Nelson, FHCCI’s executive director.

The proportion of Black people disqualified by Tricon’s blanket ban on renting to people with any felony convictions within the past seven years is 5.32 times greater than the proportion of white people disqualified.

Moreso, Black women are overrepresented in eviction filings by nearly 200%. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau stated that eviction filing records are “notoriously unreliable.” This case is one of the first of its kind to take on these widespread but discriminatory policies.

These allegations demand a significant reform of Tricon’s screening practices to ensure fair, unbiased housing opportunities, aligning with civil rights protections. This lawsuit aims to dismantle structural obstacles in housing policies, advocating for victims of Tricon’s discriminatory actions.

Ellora Israni, an attorney at Relman Colfax, released the following statement about the class action:

“This class action is about holding housing providers accountable to ensure everyone has equal access to housing regardless of their background. For those affected, this is not just a theoretical issue—it’s about real lives, families, and communities marginalized through no fault of their own.”

FHCCI asks that anyone who believes they have experienced similar discrimination involving this company contact them.