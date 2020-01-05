2 killed, multiple injured in fiery crash that closed NB lanes of I-65 near Whitestown

At least one person was injured in a crash that closed all northbound lanes of I-65 near Whitestown. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Two people are dead and multiple people are injured after a semi truck fire and crash closed down traffic near Whitestown Sunday morning.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fatalities in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon. According to the department, nine vehicles total were involved in the crash.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the 130-mile marker of I-65. That’s near the I-865 exchange.

BCSO Traffic Alert: INTERSTATE 65 IS CLOSED AT 71ST STREET NORTH BOUND FOR NEXT 2 HOURS. MAJOR STEVENSON / SGT HATFIELD — Boone County Sheriff (@boonecosheriff) January 5, 2020

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash, however traffic video from the scene showed firefighters battling flames that had engulfed a semi at the scene.

(Provided Photo/Zionsville Fire Department)

Another photo posted online by the Zionsville Fire Department showed multiple vehicles that had sustained damage.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, drivers should avoid the area until about 1:30 p.m.

The left lane of southbound I-65 was also closed in the area due to the crash. Authorities say I-865 westbound is closed at I-465 west and I-465 north to west I-865 is also closed.

No other details have been released at this time.