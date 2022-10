Local

Fiery crash sends 1 person to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is in the hospital after a fiery crash Friday morning.

Police say it happened just before 2:30 a.m. at 9th and Pennsylvania Street. Police say they haven’t been able to find the driver so far however, they say the crash did knock part of a tree into the Pennsylvania apartment.

Investigators say the car caught fire after the crash. Police say it’s unknown how badly the other person was injured and whether that person was a passenger.