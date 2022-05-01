Local

Fifth annual Viking Fest invades Whitestown

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — If you’re looking for a bit of adventure on Sunday, you’ll likely find it at Viking Fest in Whitestown.

Sunday is the third and final day of the event, which has transformed Anson Acres (4671 Anson Boulevard) into a Viking village.

From noon to 5 p.m., guests can check out some sword fighting, enjoy a falconry show, listen to live music, see some “enchanting animals,” and watch a Viking mercenary reenactment. Other activities include archery and axe-throwing contests, a keg toss, an iron skillet toss, and plenty of food and drink.

Dominic Cornett, operations manager for Whitestown Parks and Recreation, says Viking Fest just keeps growing.

“We’re averaging about 5,000 to 7,000 people per weekend and the event just keeps growing. There’s people from all over that come. Not just from Indiana and not just from Whitestown. We get people from Kentucky, Tennessee and even a few groups that flew in from New York.”

Tickets are $5 and little Vikings age two and under get in free.