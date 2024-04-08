Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Fight Interrupts and Ends Katt Williams’ Show in Indianapolis

(Provided Photo)
by: Ryan Hedrick, WIBC
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — During Katt Williams’ show at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday, chaos erupted as a fight broke out among the audience, prompting the show to stop.

Video footage captured the disturbance, with loud shouts, movement, and security intervention. Despite attempts to calm the situation, many guests left. Social media, especially TikTok, buzzed with frustration over the abrupt end to the evening.

In one part of the video, someone seems to have red fluid on their face, suggesting they might have been hurt during the incident.

People went on social media, especially TikTok, to share their frustration about the sudden end to their evening.

There’s still no information about how Katt Williams reacted or what he did during the disturbance.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Shining a light on young...
Local News /
Yes, Indy is ‘feeling the...
Local News /
Black faith leaders: Time to...
Local News /
Health and Human Services increases...
Indiana News /
Indiana’s FAFSA deadline is one...
Indiana News /
North American total solar eclipse:...
International News /
Kid-ing with Kayla: The best...
Kid-ing with Kayla /
‘United Through Reading’ honoring military...
All Indiana /