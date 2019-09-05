Final, 5th victim found in Morgan County boating accident

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The fifth and final victim in a Morgan County boating accident has been found, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday morning.

Antonio Sanchez-Maldonado, 32, was found following a Sept. 2 accident on the White River.

Authorities said he was found just downstream from the boat capsized.

According to DNR, someone called 911 around 9:30 p.m. Monday to report a boat carrying seven people downstream of the IPL dam near Martinsville had capsized, throwing all the riders into the water.

People on shore helped some of the boaters to safety. First responders pulled two people out of the water and took them to IU Health Morgan Hospital.

Emilia Villegas, 73, was pulled from the water late Monday night. She was from Mexico and was in the U.S. on a visa. Amisadai Elel Conchas, 6, was also pulled from the river Monday night. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the DNR.

Authorities recovered Niseforo Sanchez, 63, and Rogoberto Conchas, 40, from the White River on Tuesday morning. Sanchez was from Mexico and was in the U.S. on a visa. Conchas was from Indianapolis.

DNR said that while life jackets were on the water vessel at the time of the capsizing, they were not being used.