Final Four Fan Jam leaves positive impact on the community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The people behind the Fan Jam want to leave a lasting impact beyond the madness of March. They run basketball-themed appearances throughout the community. Both the NCAA and the Indianapolis Host Committee are determined to spread a positive message.

The Fan Jam has been promoting the excitement of the 2021 Final Four since October and the response has been overwhelming. Not only do fans want to participate, but say they need that enthusiasm after a hard year.

It’s an experience for everyone, especially those who love sports.

“We’re taking advantage of something we can actually do and just get out and run around and have some fun,” local parent Barry Hines said.

“I’m pretty much looking forward to the golf thing,” 9-year-old Henry Hines said.

Fan Jam made a stop at The Riley Children’s Health Sports Legend Experience at the Children’s Museum. March Madness is in full swing with the Indiana Pacers and Fever basketball experience.

Children were able to compete in special games, get a photo with the NCAA March Madness trophey and some Final Four swag.

Hines says his family will sport their new swag while paying close attention to the TV.

“Tickets are pretty limited, so we’re looking forward to watching it on TV and take some pride in the fact that it’s all happening here,” he said. “We just wish a few more teams were in it and that’s about the only bummer.”

There are many events on the Fan Jam calendar. The vehicle is traveling across Indiana and visiting neighborhoods, youth, essential workers, universities and hospitality workers. It’s a perfect way to bring smiles to the circle city.

Hines says the tournament alone is a great financial boost.

“Having an event this big, downtown needed it,” he said. “So, I think that’s the biggest thing to look forward to and it’s going to put us on a national landscape.”

There is a Fan Jam event Tuesday at the Versiti Downtown Donor Center. It starts at noon. You can schedule your donation online.

Upcoming events include: