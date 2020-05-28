Finally, Indianapolis again allows haircuts and workouts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Finally in Marion County, after weeks with barbershops, hair salons and fitness centers shut down for the coronavirus, people can soon again get their hair cut, go and sit indoors at a restaurant, and go to the gym to work off the quarantine stress.

Gyms in Indianapolis are permitted to open Monday morning but are restricted to 50% capacity for another couple of weeks. Barbershops, hair salons and tattoo parlors can begin opening Monday by appointment only; employees must wear face masks.

The entire announcement from city leaders can be viewed on WISH-TV’s Facebook page.

Marion County is expected to fully open all businesses to normal by the Fourth of July weekend.

Today, the gym at CrossFit NapTown on North Capital Avenue at 10th Street is empty of members. One instructor is holding a virtual class while two of her coworkers prepare the gym for reopening. The new paint on the walls may not be the first thing people will notice when they walk in, according to co-owner Jared Byczko

“When people walk through the doors all the doors are going to be open for them so they don’t have to touch door handles. We are going to actually do a thermometer — no-touch thermometer. Make sure people don’t have fevers above a certain specific temperature,” Byczko said.

When members get inside the gym they will be restricted to stations. The new 8-by-10-feet stations are outlined in tape on the floor in keeping with social distancing guidelines . Every station is equipped with disinfecting spray and cleaning solution. And at least for the foreseeable future, members will not be allowed to collect equipment for themselves.

“Take their belongings to those stations and then the equipment for that class for that day will be stationed there for them so they really don’t have to leave that area,” Byczko said.

CrossFit NapTown in downtown Indianapolis was prepared to close its doors prior to the city’s announcement on March 17, given the uncertainty of the virus.

“We saw what was coming, the storm that was coming toward us, and we knew from like a social perspective that the right thing to do was to shut the doors.”

Over the past 11 weeks, they have kept most of the full-time staff employed doing virtual training classes and sprucing the place up. Closing the physical doors has given them an opportunity to open other doors

“In fact, I think we are going to come out of this better, with a better business, a better community, and have a better message to reach more people,” Byczko said.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Deaprtment of Health on May 25, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests by date.