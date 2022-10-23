Local

Financial expert urges patience during turbulent times

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With a potential recession looming, a financial analyst is urging people not to make any impulsive decisions when it comes to their savings or investments.

Even if you have very little money, it’s never too late to start investing.

“Do I have to have a certain amount of money to invest, do I have to have a certain amount of money to work with a professional. Something is better than nothing,” said Jonathan Owens, Market Manager for J.P. Morgan Wealth Management.

He urges people to consult a financial advisor to determine their investment goals, however he encourages everyone to have some amount of cash on hand in case there is an emergency.

“Fortunately I am pretty blessed to do what I do and provide for my family, like I said I take keen interest in making sure we are preparing for the future, said Josiah Marx of Noblesville.

Even you have money in the stock market withdrawing it now may not be a great because the market will eventually rebound.

“God forbid you’re down 20 percent, you take money out, you just locked in your losses, and then you are never going to get that back,” said Owens.

But not everyone prefers the stock market. Johnny Ozmun keeps most of his money in a 401k and Roth IRA.

“It’s all about living below your means, at the end of the day. You have to understand your income, what you are bringing in, and do as best as you can not to spend all of it before your next one,” he said.

Owens adds that with interest rates going up you may want to consider evaluating your debt, whether its credit card debt, student loan, car or mortgages and consider prioritizing how you can pay it off.