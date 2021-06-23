Local

Financial services firm celebrates return to office in Carmel’s Midtown Plaza

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — After months of working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of workers in Carmel celebrated their return to the office on Wednesday.

The city government threw them an afternoon party at Midtown Plaza complete with food trucks, live music, and even a vaccination clinic.

The festivity was in partnership with Carmel-based Allied Solutions, a financial services firm that recently announced a nearly half-million-dollar sponsorship agreement with the city government to host more events over the next three years.

Peter Hilger, chief executive officer of Allied Solutions, said, “It’s helping us bring employees’ bases here. We’re helping these small communities. We’ve got companies out that really needed help through the pandemic. It was kind of a struggle for all of them so it’s kind of the launching of things staring to get back to normal, and we’re really excited about it.”

All Allied Solutions employees officially returned to the office on June 15.