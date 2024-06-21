Find your Zen at Monumental Yoga

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Looking for some Zen after a long week? Monumental Yoga is back and celebrating its 11th year downtown.

On Friday, Monument Circle will come alive with yogis of all different levels and backgrounds to celebrate a collective love of practice, this year’s summer solstice, and International Yoga Day.

The fun begins at 4 p.m. with a Vendor Village featuring local artisans with everything from apparel and jewelry to body products and healthy food and drinks.

“They’ll be vendors, they’ll be music, they’ll be a sea of mats. We’re blocking off the whole Circle,” Dave Sims, owner of City Yoga, said. “Thousands of yogis will roll their mats out. It’s beginner-friendly. Even if you’ve never stepped on a yoga mat, you’re welcome!”

Various yoga classes will be held until 7:30 p.m. when everyone will gather for a community yoga class on the South Monument Steps. The event wraps up at 9 p.m.

Participants must register prior to arrival and should bring their own mat and water bottle and display their waiver at the top of their mat anytime they are “flowing”. Instructors will be scattered around the Soldiers and Sailors Monument to help with basic postures.

Monumental Yoga is hosted by Indy Yoga Movement, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit that works to empower youth through the development of life skills by offering yoga and mindfulness in schools. The event is free, but donations to Indy Yoga Movement are welcome.

