Finding love at the Indy airport: 2 Southwest Airlines employees share their viral story

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday, Southwest Airlines shared the story of two employees who met and fell in love at the Indianapolis airport.

The post went viral on social media, because who doesn’t appreciate a good LUV story around the holidays?

Southwest Airlines is listed as LUV on the New York Stock Exchange.

“I posted a picture of Robert and I at first to the Southwest Airlines employee Facebook page and then the airline contacted me asking if they could share it,” said Allison Marcelin.

Marcelin has worked for Southwest Airlines for 24 years, but in 2016 her life changed when she met Robert.

Robert lives in Indianapolis but worked in Baltimore as a mechanic for the airline, flying out of Indianapolis every Sunday night.

For the first 8 months, Robert said he made his move by offering to bring her and her friends coffee while at the gate.

“A lot of commuter colleagues offered to bring us coffee and drinks at the gate and I was recently divorced so I wasn’t really ready and I didn’t think anything of it,” Marcelin said.

Until one day, she said a voice told her to get to know him better.

Marcelin made sure she was the one to give him his boarding pass each week.

And she eventually enlisted the help of her friends.

“One day, I was getting ready to go back to Baltimore and one of her coworkers came up to me and asked if I was single, and I said ‘yes.’ They said, ‘Allison wants to know if you want to date.’ And I said, ‘Ms. Alison that doesn’t want to be bothered wants to date?’ So I took her number and when I got to Baltimore, I called her and we never looked back,” said Robert.

Robert is now based in Atlanta and still commutes from Indianapolis.

Three years later and Marcelin still checks him in and hands Robert his boarding pass.

“My friends will say things like, ‘here comes the love of your life,'” she said.

The couple got engaged last month at Stonecreek Restaurant and plan to say ‘I do’ sometime next year.

News 8 reached out to Southeast Airlines who said in a statement:

As the love airline, we've seen our fair share of love stories begin and blossom over the last 48 years. Often that includes Customers who meet and fall in love onboard, but sometimes, that includes our wonderful Employees, too. We couldn't be happier for Allison and Robert and wish them a lifetime full of love and Heart.

We agree!