Finish line in sight for I-69 project

I-69 Finish Line project to be completed in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Department of Transportation says the finish line is in sight for the I-69 project from Indianapolis to Evansville.

The department reported Tuesday that project remained on scheduled to finish by the end of 2024. Construction on the project began in 2019.

INDOT says the main focus for 2024 is in Indianapolis and Marion County, with the I-69 and I-465 interchange opening to motorists.

INDOT adds it is proud of finishing the project on time. The project cost the state about $2 billion.

The exact date of completion has not been released.