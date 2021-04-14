Fire at Greenwood apartment complex sends 1 to hospital

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – A massive fire at a Greenwood apartment complex Wednesday morning sent one person to the hospital.
The White River Township fire Department said the flames broke out around 1 a.m. at the Meridian Oaks apartments on Love Avenue.
Crews said the fast-moving flames spread to the roof, which led to a partial collapse while firefighters were inside.
The person transported to the hospital suffered minor injuries.
No firefighters were injured.
The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.