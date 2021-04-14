Local

Fire at Greenwood apartment complex sends 1 to hospital

Photo of fire at a Greenwood apartment complex on April 14, 2021. (WISH Photo)
by: Adam Staten
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – A massive fire at a Greenwood apartment complex Wednesday morning sent one person to the hospital.

The White River Township fire Department said the flames broke out around 1 a.m. at the Meridian Oaks apartments on Love Avenue.

Crews said the fast-moving flames spread to the roof, which led to a partial collapse while firefighters were inside.

The person transported to the hospital suffered minor injuries.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

