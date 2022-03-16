Local

Fire at Walmart distribution center sends ash, debris into neighborhoods

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — The fire Wednesday at the Walmart Distribution Center in Plainfield didn’t just send smoke into the air — it also spread debris into neighborhoods miles away.

News 8 visited an Avon neighborhood and saw black pieces of debris scattered on streets, driveways, and lawns.

You can see the smoke billowing in the sky from a neighborhood in Avon. Ash and debris is scattered all around the place coming from the #WalmartDistribution center fire. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/gnk8dh9AkW — Katiera Winfrey (@Katiera_Winfrey) March 16, 2022

Anne Young lives in Avon. She said she saw the smoke and decided to follow it and ended up at the Walmart Distribution Center on Allpoints Parkway.

When Young returned home, she realized how dark it was outside.

“The sun was actually right above our house and the smoke came and it was pitch black, like really quickly, unless you looked out to the east or the west,” Young said. “It was just pitch black right here in the neighborhood and you couldn’t see the sun at all.”

While in Avon, News 8 saw firefighters respond to some hot spots in a field near Ronald Reagan Parkway and 21st Street. Firefighters did not say if the hot spots were connected in any way to the Plainfield fire.