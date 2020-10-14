Local

Fire crews battling massive field fire in Boone County

by: Staff Reports
MECHANICSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Fire crews are battling a massive field fire in northern Boone County, according to authorities.

A fire in the area of 7251 State Road 39 near Mechanicsburg started when a combine caught fire around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities in Boone County said the fire had spread to between about 5 and 10 acres of field. The fire also spread to unharvested corn.

No injuries have been reported.

According to the National Weather Service, most of central Indiana is under an increased fire weather risk through the early evening Wednesday with winds of 45 mph and a relative humidity from 20-20%.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

