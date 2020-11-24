Fire crews predict increase in Thanksgiving calls as more families cooking

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Fire crews are preparing to respond to more calls than usual on Thanksgiving Day.

That’s because many people are planning to follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines this year and skipping the big family gatherings, staying home for Thanksgiving.

Cooking the Thanksgiving turkey is a big responsibility, so local fire departments are asking families to check your heat before you eat.

Tim Griffin with the Carmel Fire Department said remembering these tips can keep your holiday from ending in tragedy:

Make sure to have working smoke detectors. Keep oil fryers outside. Don’t overfill the oil fryer pot. Thaw your turkey. Consider a greaseless fryer. Don’t be afraid to call for help.

“We are here 24/7 365 days a year, so you don’t have to hesitate to call 911. That’s what we are here for. We want to make sure we work on a holiday so your holiday can stay safe and happy,” said Griffin.

Remember if a grease fire does happen at your home, make sure you do not put water on it. Instead, use a fire extinguisher and call for help.