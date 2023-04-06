Fire crews pull car from pond on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters pulled a car from a pond late Wednesday night, and police are now trying to figure out how it got there.

Just before 12 a.m., the Indianapolis Fire Department was called to a possible water rescue on Southport Road at Tibbs Avenue, just west of State Road 37/I-69.

Fire crews arrived and found a silver passenger car in a pond.

Once the car was pulled from the water, firefighters learned no one was inside, police at the scene told News 8.

It’s unclear how the car ended up in the pond or how long it was in the water before being discovered. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was investigating.