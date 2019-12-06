Fire damages towing business, concrete company in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A large fire Thursday night damaged a towing company and a concrete company south of downtown Noblesville, a fire department spokesman said.

Crews were called to the fire shortly after 7:15 p.m. Thursday on property of Miller’s Towing and a concrete company off Allisonville Road.

Original reports indicated the building belonged to American Eagle Equipment, but a fire department spokesman updated that information about 9:30 p.m.

Capt. Trevor Hash of Noblesville Fire Department said no one was hurt in the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The blaze produced a chemical smell that several people mentioned in a post on the fire department’s Facebook page, but Hash said the public was not believed to be in danger.

Hazardous materials crews were working to assure chemicals did not leech into nearby waterways including the White River and Stony Creek.

At 9 p.m., crews from Fishers and Noblesville departments and Hamilton County Emergency Management remained at the scene to put out hot spots in the walls of the building, a process that was expected to last several hours. They were concerned the building’s walls may collapse.