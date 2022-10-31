Local

Fire damages CVS pharmacy in Lebanon

by: Ashley Fowler
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Fire crews were investigating the cause of a Sunday night fire that damaged a CVS pharmacy in Lebanon.

Just before 9 p.m., fire crews responded to a fire at the CVS store located at 207 S. Lebanon Street, the Lebanon Fire Department said in a statement. That’s at the intersection of Main Street and State Road 39.

Firefighters arrived and found a fire at the entrance to the store.

“Crews checked the roof of the structure and the interior of the awning for fire extension into the structure, but damage was limited to the awning and façade,” the fire department said.

Crews had the fire under control at around 9 p.m.

The fire department believes the fire started in a trash can at the pharmacy’s front door, but the exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Fire investigators did not provide an estimate of the monetary damage the fire caused.

