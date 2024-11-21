Fire damages restaurant on Indy’s east side

Indianapolis firefighters are fighting a blaze at the Four Seasons Diner on Shadeland Ave. on Nov. 21, 2024. (WISH Photo/Colin Baillie)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the second time in as many days, Indianapolis firefighters are battling a restaurant fire on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews were dispatched to a building alarm at Four Seasons Diner, 1935 Shadeland Ave., around 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters arrived and used multiple ladders and trucks to attack the flames. At 7 a.m., crews were still at the scene, pulling down walls and spraying water on what remained of the building.

The diner opened at 5:30 a.m., but it’s not clear how many people were inside the building when the fire began.

No other information was immediately available.

It’s the second restaurant fire in two days. The Indianapolis Fire Department spent several hours putting out a fire at a long-closed Golden Corral near Washington Square Mall on Wednesday.