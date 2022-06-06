Local

Fire damages three homes, displaces family

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family is safe after a fire forced them to escape their home on the near north side of Indianapolis.

Firefighters responded to 36th and Illinois streets just before 6 a.m.

Crews found three homes on fire. One had a family of two adults and two children. They were not hurt.

The other two homes were vacant and under renovation.

Crews evacuated an apartment building nearby to be safe. It was not damaged.

The Indianapolis Fire Department is now looking into what sparked the fire.