Fire department says space heater next to combustibles caused fatal RV fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fire investigators have determined the cause of an RV fire that killed two men.

The Pike Township Fire Department says a kerosene space heater placed close to combustibles killed 62-year-old Vincent Hren and 67-year-old John Hren. The fire has been ruled accidental.

Firefighters arrived to 4641 Lafayette Road around 11:15 p.m. on Monday night. The RV was the parking lot at an abandoned building.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire. The bodies were discovered inside.

Pike Township fire officials say the investigation is now closed.