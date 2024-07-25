Red Cross volunteer’s apartment destroyed in massive fire, jumps in to help neighbors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The apartment of an Indianapolis volunteer with the American Red Cross was destroyed in Wednesday’s massive fire likely caused by lightning.

She quickly jumped in to help get people a safe space to sleep.

Francine Lee is 73 years old and has lived in the Bayview Club Apartments for six years. She moved there after having lived on the west side of Indianapolis, near Avon, for many years.

She and her husband, and their labradoodle, Max, are active members in their community. Specifically, Lee often volunteers with the Greater Indianapolis Red Cross.

Francine and Max Lee (Provided Photo/Francine Lee)

On Wednesday evening, Lee was at church volunteering when she received a devastating call from her husband. It was their 31st wedding anniversary.

“Lightning struck the building. My husband said bricks were falling everywhere,” Lee said.

The fire had engulfed nearly an entire building at the northeast complex.

An Indiana Department of Transportation camera near the I-465 interchange for I-69 on the northeast side of Indianapolis shows a large fire in a building at Bayview Club Apartments. (Image from Video Provided)

She left church to head back to what was left of her home, praying her husband and 6-month-old Max had made it out alive.

She says they made it out before the roof caved in, but they were not able to grab any of their belongings — including wedding pictures, clothes, medicine, and any other meaningful items.

“Nothing. Nothing. Nothing,” Lee said.

She quickly followed up by saying that “it can all be replaced. We’ve got our lives and no one else died in this accident.”

After she ensured her loved ones were safe, she didn’t waste a second and focused on her next step: making sure everyone was accounted for.

As a Red Cross volunteer, she joined the team in making sure no person was missing.

“As a Red Cross volunteer, I knew the team,” Lee said. “We gathered everybody and … we signed everybody up and made sure we had everybody accounted for.”

Thirty-five people were displaced and several of them spent the night at a Red Cross shelter set up at a nearby church. Lee, her husband, and Max, went to a nearby hotel. That’s where they will stay for the next few days as they sort out their next steps.

Many people left without their homes thanked the Red Cross volunteers for their support and kindness as they planned for a place to stay that night and beyond.

In addition, Lee said, she was grateful to have had renters insurance. She encouraged others to make sure they were covered, too.

Chris Zeilinga is a district sales adviser at Indiana Farm Bureau and deals heavily with renters insurance.

“The main two coverages on a renters policy are personal property and liability,” Zeilinga said. “If you have the right coverage, it can be a lifesaver.”

In addition to making sure personal property is covered, Lee recommended families discuss their plans in case disaster strikes.