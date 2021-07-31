Local

Fire hydrants in Speedway could soon sport checkered flag motif

(Photo Provided/Speedway Lions Club/Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Speedway Lions Club has embarked on a project to repaint the town’s fire hydrants in a nod to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

On Facebook, the club is asking for contributions of $50, the cost of converting each fire hydrant into a black-and-white, checkered pattern that mimics the flag that signifies a race winner.

Any idea how many fire hydrants are in the town of 12,224? The Lions Club says it’s nearly 500, so the goal is to raise $25,000.

People and organizations can donate through the Venmo app at @Speedway-LionsOR, or send checks to this address: Speedway Lions Club; Fire Hydrant Project; 5503 W. 16th St.; Speedway, IN 46224.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID cases

Coronavirus /

Watch live: Multiple people shot near funeral home on near-northwest side

Crime Watch 8 /

TikTok star wounded in movie theater shooting has died from his injuries

National /

Turkey evacuates panicked tourists by boat from wildfires

International /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image