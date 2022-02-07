Local

Fire in Noblesville apartment sends woman to hospital

Noblesville, Carmel and Westfield fire departments were sent to a fire, which a woman reported shortly after noon Feb. 7, 2022, at her upstairs apartment in the 14600 block of Dorset Lane, Noblesville. (Photo Provided/Noblesville Fire Department)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was taken to a hospital after a fire Monday afternoon at her Noblesville apartment, the city’s fire department says.

Noblesville, Carmel and Westfield fire departments were sent to the fire, which the woman reported shortly after noon Monday at her upstairs apartment in the 14600 block of Dorset Lane. That’s at the GreyStone of Noblesville apartments off East 146th Street between Cherry Tree Road and River Road.

Fire and smoke damage was limited to the apartment. The woman and her four children will be displaced because of the damage. The children were not at home when the fire broke out, says an email from Trevor Hash, a division chief with Noblesville Fire Department.

The woman was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital-Indianapolis. Her name and condition were not in the release.

The cause of the fire has not been released.