Fire officials warn against dangers of space heaters

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Firefighters are sounding a seasonal alarm. With these week’s falling temperatures, they’re giving a timely reminder of the dangers of trying to stay warm with something like a space heater.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, 81% of home heating fire deaths involved stationary or portable heaters.

“Unfortunately, every year, we still have fires because people don’t listen or they think it won’t happen to me, so you want to make sure you adhere to these simple rules,” the public information officer at the Carmel Fire Department, Tim Griffin, said. “Check the cord. Look for any frame making sure it’s still connected tightly into the unit itself and then you don’t ever want to plug it into an extension cord because those can get too hot and overheat.”

Griffin says people with space heaters should follow the safety guidelines, and keep flammable materials at least three feet away from heaters. He says homeowners should never use heaters with cracked or broken plugs. They should be placed on a flat surface.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, half of home heating fires are reported during the months of December, January, and February. This means it’s critical to check your smoke alarm at least once a month throughout the year.

“Something that will go with space heaters. There are many fires that I remember where the resident didn’t have a working smoke detector and so that goes hand in hand with our space heaters. You know, you’re using space heaters, have working smoke detectors,” Griffin said.

Griffin also urges people to not leave their space heaters unattended. For more information about space heaters you can contact your local fire department.