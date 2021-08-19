Local

Fire temporarily closes restaurant at Eagle Creek Reservoir

The sun sets at Rick's Cafe Boatyard Indianapolis, 4050 Dandy Trail, on the evening of Aug. 18, 2021. (WISH Photo/Chase Sarten)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire on Wednesday evening temporarily closed a restaurant on Eagle Creek Reservoir, according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

Chief Chris Tragesser of the Pike Township Fire Department said he did not immediately have information about the fire at Rick’s Cafe Boatyard Indianapolis, 4050 Dandy Trail.

A sign posted on the door of the evacuated restaurant Wednesday night said, “Due to a fire we will be closed until further notice sorry for the inconvenience. — Thanks Management.”

The restaurant said in a Facebook post that it would reopen Thursday with normal business hours.

Social media video showed smoke rising from a vent on the roof of the restaurant about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.