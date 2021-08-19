Local

Fire temporarily closes restaurant at Eagle Creek Reservoir

The sun sets at Rick's Cafe Boatyard Indianapolis, 4050 Dandy Trail, on the evening of Aug. 18, 2021. (WISH Photo/Chase Sarten)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire on Wednesday evening temporarily closed a restaurant on Eagle Creek Reservoir, according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

Chief Chris Tragesser of the Pike Township Fire Department said he did not immediately have information about the fire at Rick’s Cafe Boatyard Indianapolis, 4050 Dandy Trail.

A sign posted on the door of the evacuated restaurant Wednesday night said, “Due to a fire we will be closed until further notice sorry for the inconvenience. — Thanks Management.”

The restaurant said in a Facebook post that it would reopen Thursday with normal business hours.

Social media video showed smoke rising from a vent on the roof of the restaurant about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Hard Rock taking over casino from troubled Indiana company

Indiana News /

Indianapolis man found dead after diving in Florida Keys

National /

Driver dies in crash with semi on State Road 32 near Winchester

Local /

Brownsburg Town Council member resigns after foreclosing on house

I-Team 8 /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image